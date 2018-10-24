Attorneys give free legal advice to domestic abuse victims

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Attorneys in Mississippi are taking to the phone lines, offering free legal help to domestic violence victims.
The free legal advice clinic for those harmed by domestic and family violence is linking victims with lawyers who can help.
Wednesday, attorneys from around the state took to the phone lines fielding calls from those in abusive relationships.
“There’s often a overlap of legal issues," said Carlyn Hicks, Director of Mission First Legal Aid. "So they may have custody matters, it may be a situation of family violence, a multitude of different areas of law that it might touch into.”
The clinic is a partnership involving the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project, Mission First and the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association.
“Family law issues, safety, housing," said Jackson attorney Brandi Brown. "All these things play a role in how the dynamics of a domestic violence relationship can be severed and a victim can be rescued.”
Providing a safe environment for victims is the first priority, especially if children are involved.
From custody battles to divorce, the attorneys are giving their time and legal knowledge in efforts to save domestic violence victims from their abusers.
