WLOX Player of the Week: Ocean Springs QB Blake Noblin

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Having already clinched their first playoff berth since 2015, the Ocean Springs Greyhounds (6-3, 4-1) are enjoying every part of their success this season - intentional or otherwise.
“Fortunately, we’ve had a little luck fall our side," head coach Ryan Ross said. "Those four or five plays in the last little stretch has gone our way, and that’s usually what it takes. Better to be lucky than good.”
Someone who has been good is Blake Noblin. The junior quarterback already boasts 1272 yards passing this season - just 11 short of his entire total last year - to go with 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions, including a 170 yard, two-touchdown performance in the Greyhounds' 28-19 win over archrival St. Martin.
However, Noblin will be the first to admit, he is one piece of a dynamic puzzle that makes up the Greyhound offense.
“We did change our offense a little bit," Noblin said. "We just kind of opened it up, throw it a little more. But, we also have Micah Kelly in the backfield, so we’ve still been running the ball.”
“Blake’s settled in, he’s trusting more of the guys in front of him and out there running those routes," Ross said. "Of course, when you have Micah Kelly - and Micah’s had a great year for us and done a great job of taking a lot of pressure off of Blake. That’s paid dividends for us.”
It’s a big reason why the Greyhounds find themselves just two wins away from a Region 4-6A championship, a far cry from their four-win campaign a year ago.
“The locker room is the same as it was day one," Noblin said. "There’s a lot to play for, and there’s a lot of energy and life in there.”
“(The season) comes down to this kind of magnitude, so you’ve got to be able to handle success," Ross said. 'We’ve got to be able to come out here and we’ve got to get off the big emotional win (against St. Martin), people quit patting us on the back and all that, and we’ve got a ball game to play against probably the best team in the district.”
The Greyhounds host Gulfport (8-1, 5-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
