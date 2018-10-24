Sunshine today gives way to a rainy Thursday

The cloud cover will thicken up tonight as a low pressure system starts to move along the Gulf Coast. By early Thursday morning, we’ll start to see showers move into South Mississippi. Lows will be in the mid 60s. This rain will overspread South Mississippi throughout the morning and afternoon. Heavy rain is possible, and many spots will pick up 1-2″ once it’s all said and done. The rain will taper off by early Friday morning.