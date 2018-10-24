Sunshine today gives way to a rainy Thursday

So far, our Wednesday has been nothing short of beautiful! It will stay dry this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The cloud cover will thicken up tonight as a low pressure system starts to move along the Gulf Coast. By early Thursday morning, we’ll start to see showers move into South Mississippi. Lows will be in the mid 60s. This rain will overspread South Mississippi throughout the morning and afternoon. Heavy rain is possible, and many spots will pick up 1-2″ once it’s all said and done. The rain will taper off by early Friday morning.
Drier and cooler air will be moving in on Friday, giving us highs near 70. The weekend is shaping out to be fantastic with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.