Statewide tornado drill happening at 9:15 a.m.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A statewide tornado drill will happen at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Hinds County Department of Emergency Management says this is in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The sirens will sound for one minute.
What to do if you are in your home during a Tornado: Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.
If you are in a mobile home: Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.
If you are at work or school: Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.
If outdoors: If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation. If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.
If you are in a vehicle: Never try to out drive a tornado in your vehicle. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air. Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby building. If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.