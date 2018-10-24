Saenger Theater renovations tabled for now

“We did not get the HUD money,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, public affairs specialist for the City of Biloxi. “The city still has their portion of the money, but they’re planning to use it for the exterior repairs, and again that all depends on the bids. The first step right now is to fix the fly tower and get that done with bids going out at the end of this year and work to start on that.”