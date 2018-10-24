Powerball drawing for $620 million jackpot Wednesday night

(RNN) – In case you missed out on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night – which you did, unless you were one lucky player in South Carolina – Wednesday night offers another shot at extravagant instant wealth.
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million after no one won Saturday night’s drawing. It’s not quite the Mega Millions, but it’s still nothing to scoff at.
The Wednesday drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.
A jackpot winner will match the numbers on the five white balls, numbered 1-69, and the red Powerball, numbered 1-26. That leaves you with a one in 292 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, you have a choice to make: cash or annuity.
The annuity option will net you the entire jackpot. You will get annual payments over the next 29 years.
Opting for cash will get you a large lump sum, but it will be smaller than the jackpot – $354.3 million in this case.
The jackpot will reset at $40 million once someone matches all the numbers.
Even if you don’t walk away with the grand prize, you can win smaller prizes by matching fewer numbers.
Matching all five white balls without the red Powerball will make you a millionaire. Matching four white balls and the red Powerball will net you $50,000.
Several people took home smaller prizes for Saturday’s drawing. Two players won $2 million – made possible by the 2X Power Play multiplier – and seven players won $1 million, according to the Powerball website.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The last jackpot winner was a New York man who took home $245.6 million in early August.
And if the Wednesday drawing doesn’t work out, you could always try your luck with the Mega Millions again. The next drawing for that will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET, though the jackpot has been reset to a mere $40 million.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.