“The penalty doesn’t fit the crime”: COJ, Mayor calls for Forest Hill band suspension to be lifted and band director reinstated

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A resolution was announced during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
The City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of the reinstatement of embattled band director, Demetri Jones. The mayor also added that the penalty against the band is unjustified.
Aaron Banks and the council are also announcing another resolution, in calling for the Mississippi High School Activities Association to lift its one year ban on the Forest Hill band.
According to Mayor Lumumba, “the penalty doesn’t fit the crime.”
“One of the students had a sign up while we were at MHSAA, and that sign said, ‘he just didn’t teach me music, but he taught me life,'" said Banks. “You know too many times we lose a lot of our leaders you know because we demonize people so well. Because you can do 99 things right, but then the one thing you do wrong, discounts all of that.”
There are only two games left in the marching season.
Next Friday would have been senior night for band members at Forest Hill, where upperclassmen would have been able to march for their home crowd for the last time.
However, MHSAA says the penalties against the Forest Hill band will stay in place.
