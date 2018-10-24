Pascagoula Panther Jack Monroe Harrison ranks first in his class

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Pascagoula High School senior Jack Monroe Harrison has big plans after high school. In the meantime, he’s killing it on the field and in the classroom.
“Jack Monroe, of course, is one of our hardest working players on the team. He’s been with us in the program since he was a seventh grader," said Coach Lewis Sims.
“I play right guard on offense, and I also play long snapper for special teams," Jack Monroe said. “I’m a three-year letterman.”
He’s a force on the field, and Coach Lewis Sims said Jack Monroe is also a motivator on the gridiron.
“He’s not a very vocal leader, but he leads with his actions. Many people, when they want to be motivated, they can simply look at the effort that Jack Monroe puts forth and follow that," Sims said.
Many of his coaches and teammates say you can see his talent just by watching him play.
“I really like the contact of football. I really like the physical aspect of it, how it’s challenging. Kind of like how academics and all that challenge me to be a better person," Jack Monroe said.
Jack Monroe is ranked No. 1 in his class. He enjoys history, science and math. After high school, he has plans to continue his education.
“Either Ole Miss or Mississippi State Honors College, or go into the military academies," he said.
Jack Monroe said he wants to be an orthopedic surgeon, with a background in engineering.
“My dad’s an orthopedic surgeon. I just know it well, and I really see all the good things he does, improving the quality of life for everyone,” he explained.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of guys come through here that are both highly intelligent and highly motivated to be good football players, and Jack Monroe falls in a long line of those type players," Sims added.
The Panthers are proud to have Jack Monroe Harrison on their team.
