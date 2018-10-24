Nice Wednesday, Rainy Thursday

For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Thursday brings widespread showers. Moderate to heavy rainfall amounts of one to two inches will be possible across South Mississippi. The system quickly clears out of the area by Friday allowing for drier and cooler air to move in for the weekend. It will beautiful for the final weekend of October with seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
In the tropics, still watching a disturbance over the central Atlantic Ocean located more than 800 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. It has a medium chance to become a depression or storm by this weekend. It is not expected to be a Gulf Coast threat. There are no local tropical threats and no other areas to watch. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.