MGCCC hospitality job fair brings out hungry employers

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Looking at the numbers, it’s a good time to land a job in Mississippi.
The job market is red-hot with more jobs available now than ever before, according to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College knows just how hungry companies are to fill those open positions.
“I tell you what, if our phone rings any more with folks saying they’re looking for employees, we wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves," said Lisa Bradley, director of Business Development at MGCCC. “They’re looking for every avenue to hire."
It’s why the college hosted a hospitality industry job fair - an avenue to match its students and others with more than 20 different employers.
Mississippi’s unemployment rate last month dipped to 4.8 percent, the fourth lowest level ever recorded. Nationally, it dipped to 3.7 percent, the lowest in nearly 50 years. But there are plenty of people still looking for a job.
“It’s been hectic. I didn’t know we were going to have this much traffic," said Kenny Biddle with Walmart Neighborhood Market.
For many looking for a job, it’s not just about getting hired. It’s also finding the best fit.
“The papers are full of job openings. It’s just finding the fit that you’re going to do, and you’re going to spend time doing it," said job seeker Scott Griffin.
Staffing agencies said they’ve noticed a shift in the types of job seekers.
“There are people who have good jobs right now, but they’re looking for something a little bit better, maybe better pay. Sometimes we find a lot of candidates are going back to school to better their education so that they can get something better for them, for their family," said Josh Wise with Nextaff.
Whether job seekers will find that perfect fit as a result of the job fair is yet to be seen for many of them, but the odds are looking good.
I’ll have to apply for jobs, and when you roll the dice, see what happens," said Ariel Rynkowski.
The job fair also featured career development workshops to improve interview skills and offer advice for resumes.
