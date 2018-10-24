Ivanka Trump expected to visit Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, is expected to be at an event in Gulfport this week.
According to Senator Cindy Hyde Smith’s office, the senator is scheduled to be at the event with the first daughter. Details about the event are limited at this time.
WLOX News Now was told the event is with Ivanka and elected officials from across Mississippi were invited to attend.
We will update the story as new details become available.
