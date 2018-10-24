HAPPENING TODAY: Job fair for hospitality workers

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - If you’re looking for a job or looking to move into a career in the hospitality industry, a job fair is happening Wednesday in Gulfport.
The job fair will have more than 20 employers in the hospitality industry, all looking to hire help. Some of the businesses who will be at the job fair include casinos, restaurants, hotels and area attractions like the movie theater in Biloxi.
Workshops will also be held throughout the day to help job seekers. Some of the things that will be talked about are resume writing, interview skills, and job preparation. Even if you’re not interested in working specifically in the hospitality industry, this job fair will be good practice for anyone who is currently hunting for a new career.
The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Hospitality Resort Management Center, located at 420 Debuys Road in Gulfport. Both the college and the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.
The job fair is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring a resume if they have one and dress to impress in case there is an on-site job interview.
If you can’t make it out to MGCCC’s job fair, another opportunity to snag a job is coming up on Thursday, Oct. 25. The AT&T Call Center in Ocean Springs will hire 80 full-time technical employees. The company is hosting an open house hiring event Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at the call center, which is located at 3051 Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs.
AT&T employs more than 2,500 people in the state of Mississippi. The company offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and work/life resources. To see all the positions open at AT&T, visit their website.
