Former hospital employee pleads guilty to taking photos of young patients

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A former employee at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport said he felt like demons made him take pictures of three young girls while they were patients.
Travis McMurray, 31, pled guilty this week to taking photos of the children, who were between the ages of six and eight at the time. All three girls were patients at Memorial Behavioral Health. McMurray said he had been employed at the facility for a month.
The investigation began in October 2016 after one of the girls told a family member that McMurray had taken pictures of her. Police said surveillance video was found showing McMurray entering the six-year-old’s bathroom during a time when she was undressing.
When police interviewed McMurray about the video, he confessed to the crimes, telling investigators he took the pictures so he could look at them later for self-gratification. Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched his phone. There, they found pictures of the child, along with photos of two other girls who were also identified as patients at the hospital.
During the plea hearing, McMurray apologized to the three families and said he felt like demons made him take the pictures. The mother of one of the girls was visibly shaken while listening to McMurray's description of what he had done. The grandmother of another of the girls addressed the court, saying it was especially hard for her granddaughter to understand the violation of trust that had occurred.
Judge Lisa Dodson ordered McMurray to be taken into custody and for a pre-sentence investigation and report to be completed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections. A sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 3, 2018.
