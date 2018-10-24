Federal agents raid the foundation associated with Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The DEA executed search warrants for a foundation connected to Saints superfan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.
DEA spokesperson Debbie Webber says they executed two search warrants at the foundation located on Carrollwood Drive in LaPlace and at Jordy Robertson’s home in Reserve Wednesday morning.
Jordy Robertson is Jarrius’ father and runs the “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation. Webber could not say why the DEA was investigating. She just said it’s an ongoing and active federal investigation and no arrests have been made.
J.J. Robertson underwent two liver transplants while battling biliary atresia. Robertson’s battle has helped the family raise money for the organization and bring awareness to his condition.
Jordy Robertson confirmed that the DEA is looking into his taxes and the organization.
"I don't know what the allegations are," says Robertson. "I have a lawyer working on this and I maintain my innocence. The only thing I do is give back to the community. I'm focused on helping people."
Robertson says he thinks the DEA is also looking into a GoFundMe account that he set up for Jarrius.
The DEA says the investigation is ongoing.
