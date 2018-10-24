Fascist? Populist? Debate over describing Brazil's Bolsonaro

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2018 file photo, a supporter of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro holds up a bumper sticker promoting her candidate, during a campaign rally in Brasilia, Brazil. Perhaps the biggest debates on how to describe Bolsonaro center around the terms “hard right,” “far right” or “extreme right.” Bolsonaro takes issue with these descriptions. “I’m not on the extreme right. Show me an act that makes me extreme right,” he said earlier this month during an event in Rio. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) (AP)