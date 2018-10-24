East Central rallies against Long Beach to punch ticket to Oxford, other volleyball playoff action

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) - After dropping the first set 25-19, East Central rallied to top Long Beach 3-1 and punch their ticket to the Class II State Tournament in Oxford.
As they continue to defend their state championship, the Vancleave Lady Bulldogs swept Germantown 2-0. If Vancleave and East Central each win their semi-final contests, we would have an All-Coast match-up for the 2018 Class II State Championship on Saturday, October 27.
In other contests around the area, Hancock outlasted Oak Grove, while Ocean Springs fell to Brandon 3-0.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.