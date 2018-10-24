City leaders and parents address county school bond concerns two weeks before the vote

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two weeks before people vote on the $55 million dollar bond referendum, Harrison County School Board held it’s first of four informational meetings. The first meeting was held at West Harrison High Tuesday night.
Just as the gathering was drawing to a close, Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines stood up and voiced her concerns that important details about the referendum were being left off of official meeting documents.
"Each meeting that I attend, the numbers are changing, the scope is changing, and that's why it's important to get something in the minutes," Holmes-Hines said.
Superintendent Roy Gill said the school board took those concerns under advisement and discussed it with the councilwoman after the meeting ended.
Many parents had concerns of their own, like what happens if the majority of people vote ‘no’ on Nov. 6, or if there is a possibility of a shortfall with the budget plan.
"In case it does run more than expected, that's why we have the leeway there to make sure we can complete the project as outlined," Gill said.
If voters cast their ballot against the referendum, the Superintendent says that certain improvements that have nothing to do with the bond will still happen, like the half-million dollar cafeteria upgrade at Harrison Central High School. Still, some parents were hopeful that votes would be cast to reduce overcrowding in their children's schools.
"Just yesterday, West Harrison High School went from being a 5-A school to a 6-A school and that's done through enrollment alone," said Otis Gates, the parent of a ninth grader at West Harrison.
County officials are hoping that these meetings will educate people on changes, that are needed in the schools.
"If you really want to know, go ask the teachers," said Harrison County Supervisor Angel Middleton. "Go ask the teachers, go ask the principals of these schools. Ask your kids if they attend these schools."
Leaders are reminding you: whether you support the bond or not, it is important to cast your vote in the upcoming November election.
Three more meetings are scheduled before that election on Nov. 6:
- Wednesday, Oct. 24, 5:30 p.m. River Oaks Elementary
- Monday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m., Lyman Elementary School
- Thursday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m., D’Iberville High School
