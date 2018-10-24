Childish Gambino cancels Voodoo Fest set due to injury

October 24, 2018 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 6:12 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Childish Gambino will no longer be headlining Saturday at the 20th Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, festival officials announced Wednesday (Oct. 24).

The Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy-Award winning rapper and actor -- also known as Donald Glover -- broke his foot while performing in Dallas in September, postponing the end of his North American tour. According to Voodoo officials, Glover is still under doctor’s orders to continue his recovery, despite earlier reports he would not be canceling the show.

Travis Scott will take Glover’s place on the Alter Stage at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

