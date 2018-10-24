18 candidates answer voter questions in Moss Point forum

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Residents in Jackson County will be marking ballots for several judiciary races on November 6. These justices serve in Chancery, Circuit, or Justice Court. Voters will also select a candidate for State Supreme Court.
Those who live in the Jackson County School District will select a school board member. And those living in Moss Point will vote on three school district trustee members, in zones 2, 3 and 4.
Eighteen candidates shook hands with voters in Moss Point Tuesday night, then sat before them to answer questions. It’s the second political forum hosted by the Moss Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
“We’re not promoting any candidates, so it’s not a debate. It’s an opportunity for the candidates to come to the community to talk with the people, to inform the people and to give the people an opportunity to ask questions directly to the candidates," said Maxine Conway with the Moss Point Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Candidates were given three minutes to introduce themselves and tell a little about why they’re the best person for the job. Their goal was to sway voters their way.
“I think it was very informative. I really did. I thought it was good," said Lucedale resident Stephen Maples. “It gave some insight into some candidates that I don’t know a lot about.”
Magnolia Middle School was the backdrop for the forum. Members of the ‘Girls are STEM’ club got the chance to attend their first political event.
“One day, we might grow up and decide to be a senator. So, we have to see how it works and what it takes to be one," 7th grader Rickyla Duckworth said.
Girls in the club can’t vote for a few more years, but it was a chance for them to see government in action.
“Whenever we get older, and it’s time for us to vote, we’ll actually know what we need to look for to vote," added 7th grader Jazzmyne Touchet.
Some questions asked included improving infrastructure, streamlining the youth court process and creating more school programs for teens. Voters said hearing from the candidates is essential before casting a vote.
“It gave me a lot more information to work with, so I will be leaning toward some more than others," said Jackson County resident Bridget Pickett.
