Gulfport man charged in death of Biloxi woman after Florida crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (WLOX) - A Biloxi woman is dead and a Gulfport man is behind bars, accused of killing her while driving drunk in Florida.
The accident happened at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday on I-10 in Milton, FL, which is about two hours from the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Authorities say 47-year-old David Owen of Gulfport was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 eastbound on the interstate when he crashed. Shannon Rings of Biloxi, 36, was killed in the accident.
According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, the truck ran off the road while exiting on an off-ramp. The truck flipped, throwing Rings out of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.
Owen was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with DUI manslaughter. He is being held without bond in Santa Rosa County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.