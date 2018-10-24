Biloxi named top city for winter beach vacations

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi is in the national spotlight as one of the best beaches to visit in the winter season.
Travel website Trip Advisor ranked Biloxi, along with 16 other beach towns from around the world. The site says that in addition to beaches, the cities boast summer-like temperatures year-round, warm waters and palm trees.
Trip Advisor also said that from a wide variety of restaurants to the casinos, Biloxi has has “a little bit of everything”. City leaders believe the location stands out because of its place in history and direction for the future.
“Biloxi is filled with southern hospitality. We’re filled with history. We’re filled with amenities for everyone to enjoy,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Watson, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist. “As Mayor Gillich would say, ‘Biloxi is a gem’.”
