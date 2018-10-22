‘We always look out for each other’: Community comes together at candlelight vigil for toddler stabbed, cooked in oven

SHAW, MS (WMC) - Officials have released new details in the death of a Shaw, Mississippi 20-month-old toddler. Royalty Marie Floyd was stabbed and found in an oven.
According to the Bolivar County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was both stabbing and burning. Her grandmother Carolyn Jones is charged with first-degree murder.
A motive has still not been released.
Monday night, family and friends gathered to honor the toddler with a candlelight vigil.
The vigil was held on the Bolivar County Courthouse lawn in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Family, friends, law enforcement and elected officials all gathered to mourn and offer support.
"Well, I’ve been having restless nights,” said Barbara Williams.
It’s been a long week for the entire Bolivar County community.
“The love, support, the sharing that we do there in Shaw, we always look out for each other and this was really shocking, and it hurt,” said Shaw Mayor Everett Stanton.
The horrific details putting this small delta city in the media spotlight.
"It has been difficult,” said Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams. “You're never ready for this type of thing."
Sheriff Williams said support is being sent in from the U.S Marshal’s Department to help counsel his deputies if needed.
Local mental health counselors with “life help” were also on hand at the vigil to offer support.
Many in the crowd said they don’t want this case to define their town, but they do want the family to know that they support them through this tragedy.
We asked the sheriff if the grandmother has received a mental health evaluation yet. He said he didn’t know, but when she does it will be ordered through the courts.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
