Two arrested in Kiln moonshine bust

KILN, MS (WLOX) - Willie “Jr.” Necaise and Tangela Davenport were arrested October 19 for Possession of an Illegal Distillery after law enforcement agents with the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control performed a search warrant at 2465 Rocky Hill Dedeaux Rd in Kiln, MS.
Agents say both Necaise and Davenport were at the scene at the time of the warrant and booked into the Hancock County Jail.
According to reports, agents seized:
- 40 barrels (55 gallons each) mash
- A 200-gallon stainless steel cooker
- A condensing worm (coil)
- 82 bags (25 pounds each) sugar
- A 1993 Ford F-250
- Phones and various size empty drums and containers
But agents say there was no finished product at this location. If you have any information regarding moonshine violations, please call 601-923-7430.
