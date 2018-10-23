Suspicious man arrested on campus of Ocean Springs school

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Upper Elementary and Oak Park Elementary were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a suspicious man on campus. It turns out the man was Timothy McGillivray, who pled guilty to his role in a 2002 murder in Ocean Springs.
McGillivray was released from prison in 2011.
He was arrested today on the Upper Elementary campus and charged with disorderly conduct.
School officials say he never entered the school and never came into contact with students. The school resources officers were first notified of someone on campus without proper credentials.
The lockdown lasted for about 20 minutes.
