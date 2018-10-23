Sugar Factory to open sweet escape at Hard Rock Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is about to get a little bit sweeter!
Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening its newest location inside Biloxi's Hard Rock Casino. With more than 500 types of candy, the Sugar Factory is geared towards anyone with a mega sweet tooth.
The 5,000 square feet location will include a full-service cafe and confectionery shop, retail shop, and full-service bar. That means you can expect to find delicious savory items on their menu, along with candy-focused alcoholic drinks.
The restaurant and retail space will go in near the casino’s buffet, but not on the gaming floor, so families will be able to enjoy everything the Sugar Factory has to offer.
With a signature floor-to-ceiling wall featuring hundreds of types of candy, the Sugar Factory will be serving up something for everyone.
Also being offered will be novelty and bulk candy, like the world-famous Couture Pops, as well as dozens of sweet confections. Rounding out the sweet offerings is coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, homemade specialty rainbow doughnuts, and pastries, as well as homemade gelato.
The Sugar Factory is serving up much more than just toothache-inducing goodness. The menu features signature items like crepes, salads, monster burgers, steaks, and specialty pizzas. Unique savory dishes like rainbow slider burgers, bacon cheeseburgers topped with white chocolate, Guests can also enjoy a selection of boozy beverages served up in Sugar Factory’s signature 64-ounce, alcohol-infused, smoking candy goblets.
Sugar Factory is set to open early next year inside the Hard Rock. It will be open 24-hours and serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining options. Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Find out more about the tempting treats, decadent dishes, and boozy drinks that Sugar Factory is serving up here: https://bit.ly/2NXbpxr
