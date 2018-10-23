St. Martin Library opens new Teen Zone

ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) - Teens in St Martin now have a new space in the public library designed just for them. The Teen Zone has laptops, a gaming console, a big dry erase board, and new furniture.
The Teen Zone is the brainchild of the library’s branch manager, Meg Henderson.
“I toured around the other branches of the system and every place had an area for teens, a special place for them,” Henderson said. “So I thought, how can we use our space better, move things around, purchase a few items, something.”
Henderson worked with Lori Barnes, Library Director Jackson/George Regional Library System, to secure more than $10,000 in grants from the federal government and Singing River Electric Power Association.
