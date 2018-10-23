MHSAA upholds penalties for Forest Hill band; explains “restrictive probation”

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association has upheld the penalty for the Forest Hill High School marching band after their halftime performance at a Brookhaven High School football game.
The performance included students pointing guns at other students. The skit happened days after two Brookhaven police officers were killed in the line of duty.
Don Hinton, executive director of the MHSAA, clarified that the part of the skit that included the guns was added the week of the performance, unbeknownst to administration.
The MHSAA has announced that the band has been placed on “restrictive probation” and the penalties will stand after an appeal hearing was held with the principal and athletic director.
The band cannot march on the field for the remainder of the school year. They can play in the stands in uniform at home and away games; as well as in parades with school approval.
The spring concert band can also perform. Currently there is no band supervisor. The band director was placed on administrative leave following the performance.
We will continue to update this developing story.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.