Memorial’s plan to take mobile MRI to Ocean Springs met with opposition

“Memorial physicians treat patients across the Coast, and we are committed to ensuring our patients have access to diagnostic services they need as close to their homes as possible. This would also allow the results to be included in their Memorial electronic health record. The requested mobile MRI unit will provide convenient access to patients one day per week at our Memorial Multi-Specialty Clinic located at 90 Industrial Park Circle in Ocean Springs. It will provide services the other six days a week at our main hospital campus in Gulfport.”

Memorial Hospital & Physician Clinics President/CEO Kent Nicaud