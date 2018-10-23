Light rain today, but heavier rain expected by Thursday

It’s been a dreary Tuesday so far in South Mississippi. On and off showers will continue through the afternoon. With the cloud cover and rain, highs will only be near 70.
Drier air will begin to move in from the north tonight, and that will decrease our rain chances and cloud cover. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the low 60s. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday, and we’ll be warming up into the mid 70s.
By Wednesday night, a strengthening low pressure system will be developing to our southwest. This will bring widespread showers starting early Thursday morning, and we’ll see more rain continue into the afternoon. Much of South Mississippi will pick up 1-2″. Heavier amounts will be possible in isolated areas. Highs will be back into the low 70s.
After this system moves east, drier and cooler air will move in by the weekend. Highs on Friday only reach the upper 60s, and we’ll warm up into the mid 70s by Saturday.
