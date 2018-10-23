Former Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly arrested in Colorado

ENGLEWOOD, CO (WLBT) - Former Ole Miss quarterback and current Denver Bronco Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning for criminal trespassing in Englewood, Colorado.
According to a press release from the Englewood Police Department, officers responded to a home after reports of a man standing outside of it. When officers arrived, they learned the man was now inside the home.
The man, identified as 24-year-old Kelly, was chased out of the home by an occupant and officers began to search the area.
A short time later, a man matching the description given by the homeowner, was found inside a black SUV.
Kelly was arrested and charged with 1st degree criminal trespass and taken to the Arapahoe County Hail.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos released the following statement:
"We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”
