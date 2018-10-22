Do voter accessibility policies prevent residents from casting ballots?

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - In about two weeks, voters head to the polls.
The Secretary of State reports appallingly low turnout during the last election.
Some blame voter accessibility, while others say they've had enough of politics and are opting out of the process.
"I'm actually 29, and I've never voted," said Lauren Spigner.
The Jackson resident registered to vote for the first time in the November 6 General Election.
While she said she is not proud of not previously participating in the election process, she gets why only 13 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the last primary.
“I understand where you’re coming from, feeling like your voice won’t be heard. That just one vote might not matter, but that’s not true,” said Spigner. “Millennials actually make up a huge part of the population and if we all voted we could really change a lot of things.”
Senator David Blount represents Hinds County where 16,779 people voted. There are 143,500 registered voters in the county.
He has repeatedly introduced legislation to make voting access easier targeting young voters, including changing the absentee ballot voting and the ability to register online.
“We need to eliminate notary requirements. It’s very difficult and cumbersome to get a notary to deal with an absentee ballot if you live out of state,” said Blount. “We need to have early voting. If you want to go in early and cast your ballot because you know you’re gonna be busy, you should be able to do that. Most states allow that.”
Wallet Hub, a personal finance website based in Washington D.C., ranks Mississippi 50th in Voter Accessibility Policies.
Yet some voters say they are simply fed up with politics and the process.
“I don’t plan to vote. I do think it’s important. I just don’t have time to read up and kinda hammer down what I believe politically,” said Bryson Crause of Pearl. “I think a lot of people are burned out from the past election and just the chaos that was.”
Ivy Lovelady of Flowood sat just behind Crause in a Fondren restaurant and believes access is the problem with low voter turnout.
She believes it’s access to knowledge about the importance of the right to vote and of the candidates and what they represent.
“It’s so important that you just say to them, this is your right. This is your liberty,” said Lovelady. “This affects you dearly. So it’s important to be out and vote.”
