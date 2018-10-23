Cloudy with scattered showers on Tuesday. You’ll likely need the rain gear, but maybe not all day. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Perhaps a break from the rain tonight and Wednesday. Then, a wet Thursday with more than a half-inch of moderate to heavy rainfall as a rain system moves in the from the west. Drier and clearer conditions arrive just in time for the weekend with a sunny Saturday and Sunday expected.
No more heat waves and big chills: near-normal temperatures are expected over the next seven days: mornings mainly in the 50s & 60s, afternoons mainly in the 70s.
In the tropics, watching a disturbance located hundreds of miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles. This disturbance may become a depression or a storm by the weekend while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days.