Cloudy with scattered showers on Tuesday. You’ll likely need the rain gear, but maybe not all day. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Perhaps a break from the rain tonight and Wednesday. Then, a wet Thursday with more than a half-inch of moderate to heavy rainfall as a rain system moves in the from the west. Drier and clearer conditions arrive just in time for the weekend with a sunny Saturday and Sunday expected.