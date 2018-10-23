Active shooter exercise scheduled at Seabee base

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - If you hear or see any unusual activity around the Seabee base this morning, don’t be alarmed.
An active shooter exercise is scheduled on the Naval Construction Battalion Center Tuesday morning. It’s expected to last from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. During that time, gate traffic will be affected.
The installation will go into lockdown procedure for about 20 minutes during the one-hour drill.
According to NCBC officials, the exercise is part of the base’s routine training to test security forces' response time, tactic, and techniques.
