Waveland opens absentee ballots ahead of city’s general election

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -Absentee voting is officially open from now to December 3 for residents in Waveland. Those who can’t make it to the city elections on December 4 have the option to exercise their right to vote ahead of time.
The elections are being held to select a mayor and the aldermen who will represent all four of Waveland's wards on city council.
Officials say there are plans to make the absentee ballots accessible to those who may need assistance when leaving the house.
“If they’re disabled or over 65, we will be happy to send them a ballot through the mail. All they have to do is call in here at city hall, and we’ll send them what they need.”
