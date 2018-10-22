Voting on Nov. 6: Where to go, who’s on the ballot, and more

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - On Nov. 6, voters across America will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2018 general election. All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.
Here are the candidates running in Mississippi's biggest races this year:
U.S. Senate
- Roger Wicker (Republican – incumbent)
- David Baria (Democrat)
- Shawn O’Hara (Reform party)
- Danny Bedwell (Libertarian party)
U.S. House of Representatives District 4
- Steven Palazzo (Republican – incumbent)
- Jeramey Anderson (Democrat)
- Lajena Sheets (Reform party)
There is also a November 6 special election to complete Thad Cochran's term. Because it's an open election, party affiliation is not listed by the Secretary of State.
U.S. Senate Special Election
- Tobey Bartee
- Mike Espy
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
- Chris McDaniel
The November 6 general election also includes a host of judicial races in each county. To see a sample ballot for the general election, including the judges running in each district, click HERE.
If you're unsure where to cast your ballot, you can find that information on the Mississippi Secretary of State's website. Just enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx
Once you find your polling place, you'll also get a chance to see the ballots.
If you have not registered to vote, the deadline to do so has passed so you won't be able to cast a ballot in the general election this year.
Check here to see if you're registered to vote in Mississippi:
All Mississippians voting at the polls are required to show a photo ID card. Individuals voting in person by absentee ballot in person in the Circuit Clerk's office are also required to show a photo ID.
Eligible voters casting an absentee ballot by mail do NOT have to show a photo ID. Also, overseas and uniformed military voting by absentee ballot by mail, email or fax do not have to show a photo ID.
To cast an absentee ballot or vote early, contact the circuit clerk in your county. You can find where your circuit clerk is located here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/MSCountyElectionInfo/
For other questions about voting in Mississippi, contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 800-829-6786 or check out Frequently Asked Questions HERE.
