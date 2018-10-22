Murder suspect back in Jackson County to face charges in deadly shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened last month in Ocean Springs is back on the Coast to face charges.
DeShaude Jones was arrested in Illinois on Sept. 25. He is charged with the murder of Troy Taylor, which happened Sept. 15 at Kahuna’s Bar and Grill. He is also facing an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jones was extradited from Lake County, IL, last week and is now being held at Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 7. He is being held without bond.
Jones' wife Malinda Tennort was initially charged with Taylor’s murder after police said she lied to them when investigators questioned her about the shooting. However, Ocean Springs Police say her charge has been reduced to accessory after the fact. She has since bonded out of jail.
Taylor was found in the parking lot of Kahuna’s with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say surveillance video shows Taylor talking with another man in the parking lot when Jones comes around the corner and opens fire.
No details have been released about the relationship between Taylor and Jones or what authorities believe the motive was.
