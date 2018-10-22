MS Department of Corrections issues statewide lockdown

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - According to the MS Dept. of Corrections Facebook page, a statewide lockdown has been issued.
This lockdown affects all state-run and privately managed institutions in the MS Dept. of Corrections system and regional jails, except for two areas.
The areas not affected are the female population at Central MS Correctional Facility (CMCF) and Washington County Regional Correctional Facility.
All visitation, commissary, and outside recreation at all of these institutions are canceled until further notice pending investigation of the incident.
We are working to get details. We will update as soon as we know more.
