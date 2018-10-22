Marry-thon: Couple holds wedding at race

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) - Running a marathon is a special event for most people anyway, but one couple made it extra memorable, holding their wedding before finishing the 26-mile jaunt.
Whitney Black and Steven Phillips started the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon on Sunday engaged, and they sealed the deal halfway to the finish line.
What's even more mind blowing - no one thought Black would ever be able to walk down the aisle, let alone run, after being seriously injured in a car accident.
"(She had) 21 surgeries in total, was told that it was possible she would never walk again," said McCann Black, Whitney's brother. "I'm just so proud of her. Watching her set these goals and then blow right through them has really helped our family a great deal."
At 13.1 miles into her first marathon, she married her soulmate. Friends and family waited with the veil.
"Well, I'm not feeling stiff yet, so that's good," the bride said.
Whitney Black said the marathon was a setting that perfectly fit their relationship.
"We challenge each other to do better in every way," she said.
The couple was in it for the long run, crossing the finish line as husband and wife.
"It was surreal for a number of reasons," McCann Black said. "One, the setting, just the madness of the marathon itself. But to see my baby sister being married, it's a lot to take. But I'm just so happy for her."
