Gulf Coast receives $10 million from Secretary of State

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Secretary of State’s office presented a check for $10 million for projects aimed at conserving the natural state of and providing access to public lands on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The money is from the Secretary of State’s Tidelands Trust Fund.
“As public servants, it falls to us to make sure future generations are able to enjoy our beautiful Gulf Coast. The Tidelands Trust Fund and the important projects it fuels help make this possible,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who serves as Trustee of the Public Trust Tidelands and as State Land Commissioner.
The check was presented to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Executive Director Jow Spraggins by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
Revenue for the Tidelands Trust Fund is generated by leases on lands owned by the State in trust for the people of Mississippi and assessment for on shore gaming operations. Generated funds are disbursed to MDMR for programs and projects geared toward conservation, reclamation, and preservation of Mississippi’s tidelands, and the increase of public access areas on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“The Tidelands trust fund represents a large annual investment from the State in coastal marsh preservation, marine education, and environmental conservation of Mississippi’s marine resources,” Spraggins said. “Many of these projects provide valuable environmental research that helps the agency’s management and conservation decisions. We appreciate Secretary Hosemann’s efforts, and will continue to work closely with his Office in the future.”
For more information on the Tidelands Trust Fund, visit here.
