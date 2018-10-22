Cool air sticks around, rain likely by Thursday

After a cool and crisp morning in the 40s, highs today will only be in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will increase today, and we could see a shower or two tonight south of I-10.
With the cloud cover in place on Tuesday, morning lows will only be in the low 60s. A stationary front offshore will bring a few showers right along the Mississippi Sound. Areas north of I-10 are less likely to see the rain. Highs will be near 70. Drier air moves in on Wednesday, giving us more sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
However, a deepening low pressure system will develop to our southwest on Wednesday night into Thursday. As it moves along the coast, we will likely see widespread showers and possibly a few storms. Highs will be back in the low 70s on Thursday. By Friday, drier air move in behind that system. We’ll remain in the low 70s for the weekend.
