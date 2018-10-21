Computer switch tied to delays for some Mississippi car tags

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - Some Mississippi drivers say they are frustrated by delays in getting license plates.
Lee County resident Norma Kolarik tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that she and her husband bought a car in May in Alcorn County. They couldn't get a tag until September.
County tax collectors are attributing problems to a change in a state computer system.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue switched systems in October 2017. The department's associate commissioner, Kathy Waterbury, says there was "a big learning curve" at first.
Waterbury says there are no current reports of unusual backlogs in processing vehicle titles.
However, Alcorn County tax collector Larry Ross says he is nearly halfway through backlog of 400 titles. Most are title transfers from Tennessee that are being flagged in Mississippi's new system.
