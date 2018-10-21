Cindy Hyde-Smith kicks off campaign bus tour in Collins

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -U.S. Senator and candidate for Senate in Mississippi’s upcoming special election Cindy Hyde-Smith began a new campaign bus tour in Collins Saturday afternoon.
She met supporters at Morgan’s on Main.
Hyde-Smith was appointed by Governor Phil Bryant to the U.S. Senate six months ago, to fill the unexpired term of retiring senator Thad Cochran.
“Going through these small town, they’re so kind,” said Hyde-Smith. “They want to hear from you and we talk about the issues."
“We talk about my conservative record, we talk about pro-life,” she said.
Hyde-Smith will face state senator Chris McDaniel, former U.S. secretary of agriculture Mike Espy and former Naval intelligence officer Tobey Bartee in the Nov. 6 special election.
