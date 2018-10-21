WLOX Editorial: We commend school leaders for acting quickly

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - For half an hour last week, fear raced through Biloxi High School. A man had been shot and walked in the front door of the school. Without hesitation, school officials put the school on lockdown. Teachers sheltered their students, police raced to the school since no one knew for sure what had happened.
As it turned out, the man accidentally wounded himself nearby and went to the school seeking help. The students were never in danger. But we commend the school leaders for acting so quickly. They acted first to protect the students not wasting what could be lifesaving moments asking questions.
It’s unfortunate that we live in a time when we must be prepared for the possibility of an active shooter. But we are glad to see the drills and training and quick police response to even the possibility of danger.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.