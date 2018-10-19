State agency head arrested, charged with DUI

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A state official has been released from jail after being arrested for driving under the influence.
According to Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner, 67-year-old Charlie W. Morgan, of Canton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Wednesday at 1:52 a.m and booked into the Leake County Jail. He has since been released.
Morgan is the head of the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
Brighton Forester, public relations director for MFC, released a statement saying:
“The Mississippi Forestry Commission has been notified and is currently gathering information about the situation. The appropriate leadership will review and determine next steps. In the interim, our commitment to serving the public and caring for the trees and forests of Mississippi remains unchanged. There will be no disruption to the services we offer the public.”
