Jackson County fair returns for ‘best week of the year’

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County’s “best week of the year” returns with the County Fair beginning Sunday.
The fair is eight straight days of spinning rides, stockyard exhibits, live entertainment, local vendors and seafood gumbo.
It is Jackson County’s largest agricultural and entertainment event of the year and brings people from across the entire Coast together for one week of entertainment, food and October traditions.
- Live entertainment ranging from music and dance groups to a talent show and dog show will be provided on the indoor Civic Center stage and at the Barn.
- Rides will be open at 4 p.m. from Oct. 21-25 and earlier throughout the weekend.
- The Commercial Booths in the Civic Center will open on Oct. 22-27 at 9 a.m. It’s a great place to meet some of the candidates running for office while shopping for some unique gift ideas for the approaching holidays!
- The Livestock Barn opens on Oct. 23-27 at 9 a.m.
- The Arts Building opens on Oct. 23-27 at 7 p.m.
- Jackson County citizens age 70 and above are invited to the Old Settler’s Day Lunch at the fair on Thursday, Oct. 25. Lunch tickets can be picked up from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at a tent in front of the Arts Building that day.
The food is another ingredient to the fair’s ongoing success. Along with midway food vendors, the food booth pavilion, located at the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, houses 10 individual food booths and room for hundreds to dine comfortably under a single covered facility no matter what the weather is like.
The County Fair will be held until next Sunday at its customary location in Pascagoula at the intersection of Shortcut and Hospital roads. It is free admission. Free parking will be available in the north parking lot along Shortcut Road. and along Vega Street south of the Fairground.
For more information, visit the Jackson County Fair website or call 228-762-6043.
