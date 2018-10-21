Ingalls celebrates 80 years with ‘Family Day’

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipyard celebrated 80 years in business Saturday with a massive Family Day event.
About 15,000 employees and their families were treated to live music by Vancleave native and Grammy award winning songwriter Paul Overstreet, Deana Carter, and Steve Azar and The Kings Men.
“It’s all about the people. Ingalls is only what it is because of the people that work here,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias.
One of those people is Anthony Griffin.
“I’m here just bringing my son out to this incredible place that has blessed me to make a living and do the things that I love,” Griffin said.
Griffin and his son enjoyed a snow cone and did a little two step before moving on to face painting. Others lined the tents for a good meal. Free pizza, corn dogs, hamburgers, you name it!
“Enjoying family day with my mom. She works out there. She’s been working out here what, I’m 24. She’s been working out there 23 years. We got my nephew out here and my god-sister. We just having fun," said Jana Monagan.
Paolo Angelo Reyes brought this two sons to family day, even though he’s not an Ingalls employee.
“This is my ship. This is going to be my ship," he said.
Paolo is active duty Navy and works as a logistics specialist.
“I make sure that everything that the aircraft needs to fix it, I go get it for the maintenance and technicians," he added. “This is my first PRECOM. It’s pretty interesting to see how they do business here.”
“You know we like to celebrate," Cuccias said. “This is hard work. These are hard jobs, and they do it so well. And every now and then you just kind of sit back and reflect, and just say thank you."
Rep. Charles Busby and Sen. Brice Wiggins handed Ingalls a proclamation, congratulating the company on eight decades of business.
