Feeling refreshing and cool on Sunday

It was a bit of a chilly morning, and we’ll stay cool this afternoon! Despite a lot of sunshine, highs will only reach the low 70s today.
Northerly winds will continue to relax late tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 40s for our Monday morning. The afternoon is looking stellar with highs in the mid 70s.
As moisture increases on Monday night, we will see more cloud cover. By Tuesday, we will have the chance for showers during the day. More moisture sticks around for Wednesday, giving us another chance for showers. As a low pressure system tracks near us on Thursday in the Gulf, we will likely see more rain. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain, highs will remain in the 70s this week.
