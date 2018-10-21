CUTE VIDEO: Toddler tries to call “Mayor Chokwe” to help fix potholes

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This was too cute not to share!
A Jackson toddler wants to get a message to Mayor Chokwe Lumumba about the potholes plaguing our city. 3-year-old Cranecia White was riding in the back of her grandmother’s car and decided to call (on her imaginary cell phone) the mayor herself to tell him just how fed up she is with the road conditions.
“You need to fix the potholes,” she tries to tell him. “They just broke my grandma’s car.”
According to little Cranecia, “Mayor Chokwe” told her Paw Patrol was on the way -- but then after learning that her favorite animated heroes weren’t quite the proper party to address the matter, she decided to call him back.
A relative, who was sitting in the backseat beside her, caught the whole thing on video.
“She said will you get this message to Chokwe Lumumba. Instead of saying America truck she’s trying to say Mayor Chokwe,” her mother wrote us.
Breanna White shared video of her daughter’s cute “phone call” with us. And we couldn’t resist sharing it with you!
