Coast businesswomen receive honors at women’s empowerment luncheon

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It was “a day of women empowering women.”
It’s the motto of Lighthouse Business and Professional Women, an organization that’s been serving ladies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for 63 years.
More than 200 business women gathered at the Woman of the Year Awards Luncheon on Oct. 17 at the Scarlet Pearl Resort.
“Once you realize that you’re a queen, it’s easy to accept other women in that same capacity,” said Dr. Cynthia C. Simms during her keynote speech. Dr. Simms encouraged women in the crowd prioritize self-worth and to see each other not as competitors, but collaborators.
She gave this advice for those just starting out in their careers, “Latch on to individuals who had spent lots of time in the industry and understand how they began and how they got to where they are.”
Dr. Liana Rodriguez, D.O. attended this event as a Women of Achievement finalist. As a physician with her own practice, Wellness Within Functional Medicine Clinic, she finds value in being able to control the messaging of her business.
“Just having the privilege and being allowed to step into peoples lives and help them really transform it is an honor,” said Rodriguez. “I can design my business the way that I see fit. Yhe values and beliefs really come from me and really are heart centered.”
Dr. Jennifer Sutton was the winner of the Karen Sock Woman of the Year Award. After the event, it was back to the hospital for Sutton, who has owned Gulf Coast Veterinary Emergency Hospital since 2003.
When thinking about her own success, she couldn’t help but mention the impact collaboration has played.
“Don’t be afraid, we all have had those moments when we’re self doubting and not sure that we’ve done the right thing. Just put another foot forward," Dr. Sutton stated. “Some days you;’ll wonder if what you’re doing is the right thing, but when you look back weeks months years later, you realize that everything happened for a reason.”
