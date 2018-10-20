One dead after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A crash in Jackson County claimed the life of one woman Friday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated a crash, where it appeared a silver 2004 silver GMC Envoy was traveling south on Mississippi 613 near Misty Meadow Drive when it went off the right side of the road and crashed into a pedestrian that was walking on the shoulder.
Nichole Lee Adams, 37, of Collins, Mississippi, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the GMC was not injured in the crash.
